Piper Sandler Weighs in on Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

BRY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.40. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci acquired 13,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,120.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,696.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

