Piper Sandler Weighs in on Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Delek US in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Shares of DK opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Delek US has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 417.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180,535 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

