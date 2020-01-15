Piper Sandler Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

NYSE:PBF opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,505,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

