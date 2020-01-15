Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $27,172.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 141,501,265 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

