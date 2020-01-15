Pirl (PIRL) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a market cap of $395,516.00 and approximately $7,809.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 62,879,796 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

