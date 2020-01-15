PIVX (PIVX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $585,958.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Upbit, Binance and Coinroom. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $585,958.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006541 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005773 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, CoinExchange, Graviex, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, Bisq, Binance, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.