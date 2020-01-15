PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. PIXEL has a market cap of $757,322.00 and approximately $309,958.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,786.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.77 or 0.03895363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00611492 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

