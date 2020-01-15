PlatinumBAR Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $7,026.00 and $182.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 178.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

