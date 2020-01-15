PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Price Up 28.3% This Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.