Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Reaches $441,874.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $441,874.00 and approximately $18,867.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

