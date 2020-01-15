Plexus (PLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $0.87-0.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.87-0.97 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plexus stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $37,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $473,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

