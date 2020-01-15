Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

PLUS stock opened at GBX 934.95 ($12.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 846.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 739.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

