Pluton Price Reaches $1.81 on Major Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00020588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,741.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

