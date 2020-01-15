Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.81 Million

Analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to post sales of $20.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.91 million and the highest is $22.71 million. Plymouth Ind Re reported sales of $13.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $73.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.69 million, with estimates ranging from $76.24 million to $101.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

PLYM opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

