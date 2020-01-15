Po.et Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $77,038.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et launched on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

