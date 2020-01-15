Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

POOL stock opened at $215.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.61 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.54 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,978,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock worth $6,456,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.