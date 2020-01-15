POPCHAIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, GDAC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC, LBank, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

