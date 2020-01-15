PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 65.1% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $105,584.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00658296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009120 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008943 BTC.

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,989,633,300 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

