Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.09% of Portland General Electric worth $54,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

POR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 590,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,455. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

