Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of POR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 590,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,455. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,965 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 356,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

