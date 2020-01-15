Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.37% of Portland General Electric worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 185,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,043. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

