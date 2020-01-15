Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Portman Ridge Finance’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 24,238 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $267,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTMN remained flat at $$2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 144,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,423. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 108.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.