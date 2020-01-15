Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,548. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. Post has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.