PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,049.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,049.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,747.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01872010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03736039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00651889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00754472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00084713 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00601681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,182,945 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

