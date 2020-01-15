Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 34,909 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60.

On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.

On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,381. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. ValuEngine cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

