Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 970,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

POWI stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 152,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,366. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 86,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.