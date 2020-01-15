Power Ledger Tops 24-Hour Volume of $615,048.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and $615,048.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, TDAX, Upbit and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, ABCC, IDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Gate.io, TDAX, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

