Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PRAA opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRAA. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 141,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

