Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of POAI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 54,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Precision Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 674.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

