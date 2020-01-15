Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $893.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $60.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

