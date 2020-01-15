PressOne Price Reaches $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $94,722.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

