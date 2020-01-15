Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Pretium Resources also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 1,108,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of -0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.