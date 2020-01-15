Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -0.64.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.