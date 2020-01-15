PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. PRGX Global reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ PRGX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,967. PRGX Global has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

