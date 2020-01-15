Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0458 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $8,381.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Bittylicious. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,343,863 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

