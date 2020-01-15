PRiVCY Tops 1-Day Volume of $91.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $40,979.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058514 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.