PRIZM Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002802 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $122.51 million and $571,601.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,786.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.77 or 0.03895363 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00611308 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002274 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.