Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

