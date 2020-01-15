Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

