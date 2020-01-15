Professional Planning Decreases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Professional Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 3.0% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

