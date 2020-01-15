Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 4,431 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of ScanSource worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 842.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 406,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. 8,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

