Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $20,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

GBT traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.68. 1,196,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,694. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

