Profit Investment Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 3.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.34. 423,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,708. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.