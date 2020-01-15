Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $8.17 on Wednesday, reaching $296.41. 6,081,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,471. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.79. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.55.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

