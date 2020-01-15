Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 411,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.