Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,702,000 after buying an additional 568,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,168,000 after buying an additional 2,474,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,433. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

