Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 335,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 724,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,882,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 303.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 518,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 389,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,586. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

