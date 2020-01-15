Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,646,488,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,539,862 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, HBUS, LBank, OOOBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

