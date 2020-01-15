Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.32.

Prologis stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.