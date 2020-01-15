Prologis (PLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.32.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.